Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: East Africa's Massive Infrastructure Project Begins
In this photo of Saturday, Sept.24, 2016, locomotives for the new Ethiopia to Djibouti electric railway system queue outside a train station in the outskirts of Addis Ababa. One of Africa's best-performing economies on Wednesday launched its latest massive infrastructure project, a railway linking the landlocked country with a major port on the Gulf of Aden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|4 hr
|DCfred
|1
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Chess
|104
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|EnlightenedOne
|2,729
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC