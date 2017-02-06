Nine Yemenis deported from U.S. to Et...

Nine Yemenis deported from U.S. to Ethiopia under Trump travel ban

Friday Feb 3

Nine Yemenis deported from the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban were flown to Ethiopia, then taken to neighboring Djibouti, an Ethiopian government official said on Friday. The Yemenis, blocked by Trump's executive orders barring travel to America by people from Yemen and six other Muslim-majority countries, had asked to go to Djibouti - just over the Red Sea from their home country - the official added.

Ethiopia

