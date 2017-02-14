Liberiaa s Ear-Breaking Silence To Af...

Liberiaa s Ear-Breaking Silence To Africa Union Threatened Withdrawal...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Perspective

On October 12, 2013 at the Extraordinary Summit , the African Union declared that the " ICC should not prosecute sitting African leaders . . . that the indictment of H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and H.E William Samoei Ruto, the President and Deputy-President of the Republic of Kenya respectively, may pose to the on-going efforts in the promotion of peace, national healing and reconciliation, as well as the rule of law and stability, not only in Kenya, but also in the Region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) 22 hr Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Mon Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Feb 12 Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 12 King28 2,731
TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia Feb 12 Agame Hunter 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Feb 11 EthioHaja 52
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC