Kenya: Ethiopia Denies Forcing Throug...

Kenya: Ethiopia Denies Forcing Through Gibe Dams Project

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

In a statement on Friday, Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Dina Mufti said his country has always discussed the matter with Nairobi and they even have a team of officials from both sides that deals with possible environmental problems from the project. "This is a baseless allegations concocted against the Gibe project that the Ethiopian government is undertaking for only generation of hydropower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uganda vs Ethiopian in WAR (WHO WOULD WIN) (Apr '12) 4 hr Panda amanuel 59
Ethiopia vs Egypt (Who would win?) (Dec '08) 5 hr Panda amanuel 3,607
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) 11 hr Somali Queen 110
Ethiopia vs USA, who would win ? (Jun '13) 16 hr Amanuel 12
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal Wed Manny 3
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) Feb 13 Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Feb 13 Agame Hunter 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC