Japan grants 1 million USD for Teacher Trainings in the Horn

The Government of Japan planned to fund 1 million USD for a UNESCO IICBA project on Teacher Training and Development for Peace-Building in the Horn of Africa and Surrounding Countries In a press release the Japanses Embassy sent to WIC, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to AU Shinichi Saida together with Dr Yumiko Yokozeki, Director of UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa , signed the project arrangements between the Government of Japan and the UNESCO IICBA.

