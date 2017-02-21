Israeli hospital restores face of boy mauled by hyena in Ethiopia
Brought to Israel and treated here for humanitarian reasons, he has recovered and his functional and cosmetic outcome is "acceptable," doctors stated. Doctors at Western Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya have successfully treated a seven-year-old boy from Ethiopia whose head and face were severely mauled by a wild spotted hyena.
