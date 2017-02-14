Israeli firm to build second sewage t...

Israeli firm to build second sewage treatment plant in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Caesarea-based firm is teaming up with partner TodayTomorrow Ventures Inc. in a $400,000 deal to construct a wastewater treatment facility at the EPRI 1 condominium complex in Addis Ababa. Aiming to provide a more efficient and reliable alternative to the aging septic systems of Addis Ababa, Israeli company Emefcy will be building an innovative sewage plant to serve one residential neighborhood in the Ethiopian capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal 1 hr Manny 3
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) Mon Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Mon Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Feb 12 Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 12 King28 2,731
TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia Feb 12 Agame Hunter 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC