How Akufo-Addo Saved Mahama's Secretary
President Akufo-Addo has narrated how he helped to secure victory for former Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama in the recent election for African Union top job during the just-ended 28th Summit of the AU. Diplomat and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration, Thomas Kwesi Quartey, contested and won the position of Deputy Chairman of the AU Commission .
