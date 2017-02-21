Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in the Sudan

Beginning with Africa's ancient history as the cradle of mankind, this documentary series with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. brings to life the epic stories of both little-known and celebrated African kingdoms and cultures. Professor Gates travels the length and breadth of Africa to chronicle the continent's history from a firmly African perspective.

Chicago, IL

