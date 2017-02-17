Henry Garrett and white myths

Henry Garrett and white myths

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

There is, among some white folk, the view that once you think of ancient Africa - or modern Africa for people like Henry Garrett - you think of a monolithic primitive society and of savages. Ignorance is commingled with ethnocentric or racist arrogance and each feeds on and fuels the other, and together they provide a fertile setting for ethnocentric or racist myths or exaggeration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) 7 hr Zrubber1 275
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) 7 hr Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it 11 hr GreaterEthiopia 1
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Sat Walelign 112
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Sat Walelign 3
All Ethiopians seek superpower protection Sat Walelign 3
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Sat Gelleta 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC