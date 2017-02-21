Gonder dwellers express woes over cor...

Gonder dwellers express woes over corruption, rent seeking

Walta Information Centre

Dwellers of the city of Gondar have expressed their grievances over corrupt and rent seeking public servants who are exacerbating mal-administration and other problems and requested the government to address them as quickly as possible. Senior government officials have met with the dwellers on issues related to the state of emergency, public participation and future strategies Deputy Prime Minister, demeke Mekonnen, noted that the government is making utmost effort to address grievances of the public via the ongoing deep reform at all levels of the governance ladder.

Chicago, IL

