Gambia: a Very African Coup

Gambia: a Very African Coup

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Counterpunch

Recently the Gambian President, as corrupt and brutal as any in Africa for over 20 years now, was overthrown by a foreign invasion and occupation following a tightly contested election. To review, there was an election in Gambia which was very close, a difference of 20,000 or so and the "opposition", a western favorite, declared victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopia vs USA, who would win ? (Jun '13) 4 hr Amanuel 12
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal Wed Manny 3
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) Feb 13 Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Feb 13 Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Feb 13 Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Feb 12 Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 12 King28 2,731
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC