Foreign Investment in Ethiopia Slumps After Businesses Attacked 3 hours ago

Foreign direct investment in Ethiopia dropped by a fifth in the first half of the country's fiscal year after violent anti-government protests in which foreign-owned businesses were targeted. The country attracted $1.2 billion in the six months through the end of December, compared with $1.5 billion in the same period a year earlier, Fitsum Arega, commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, said in a phone interview Monday from the capital, Addis Ababa.

