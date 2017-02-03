Five memorable Africa Cup of Nations ...

Five memorable Africa Cup of Nations finals

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Cup of Nations final with the most goals, and plenty of excitement as hosts Ethiopia equalised twice against title-holders Egypt before scoring two extra-time goals. Mengistu Worku was the Ethiopian hero before a 30,000 crowd crammed into the Haile Selassie Stadium in Addis Ababa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House 18 hr DCfred 1
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) 23 hr Chess 104
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Fri EnlightenedOne 2,729
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Feb 1 The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 31 Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 30 stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images Jan 30 stateofemergency 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC