First Lady visits Marsabit County, pledges continued relief support

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Wednesday visited drought stricken families in North Horr to both empathize with the affected residents of Marsabit and also join Kenya Red Cross Officials in the disbursement of the much needed cash-transfer funds . The First Lady also visited the North Horr Health Centre where she witnessed mothers and children undergoing mass screening for malnutrition triggered by drought related food deficiencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.