First Lady visits Marsabit County, pl...

First Lady visits Marsabit County, pledges continued relief support

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Wednesday visited drought stricken families in North Horr to both empathize with the affected residents of Marsabit and also join Kenya Red Cross Officials in the disbursement of the much needed cash-transfer funds . The First Lady also visited the North Horr Health Centre where she witnessed mothers and children undergoing mass screening for malnutrition triggered by drought related food deficiencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Tue blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Mon Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Mon Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC