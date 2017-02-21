First Indian Medical Tourism Destination Exhibition opens today
The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India has organized the 1st Indian Medical Tourism Destination Exhibition. The premier Pharmexcil show opens at Millennium Hall today.
