Factors associated with the length of delay with tuberculosis...
Early diagnosis and prompt treatment is essential for an effective tuberculosis control program. However, significant proportion of cases remains undiagnosed and untreated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12)
|20 hr
|Incest guru
|46
|Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men
|Mon
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Ethio48
|48
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|221
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Feb 12
|King28
|2,731
|TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia
|Feb 12
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Feb 11
|EthioHaja
|52
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC