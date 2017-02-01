FACS Melding Armenian and Ethiopian C...

FACS Melding Armenian and Ethiopian Cultures On February 19

The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present a tribute concert to Ethiopian music icon Nerses Nalbandian, titled "The Emperor, the Nalbandians and the Dawn of Western Music in Ethiopia," on Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m. at the Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Theatre for the Arts in Watertown. The concert will feature the Grammy-nominated Either/Orchestra, directed by Russ Gershon.

Ethiopia

