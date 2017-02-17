Ethiopia's tourism potential yet to b...

Ethiopia's tourism potential yet to be fully exploited | By Josephine Wawira

Friday Feb 17

In 2016, over 800,000 tourists visited Ethiopia, bringing over ETB 128 billion to the country. This is a decrease of approximately 11% from 2015's over 900,000 visitors.

Ethiopia

