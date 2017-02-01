Ethiopia's state-of-the-art commodity...

Ethiopia's state-of-the-art commodity exchange

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

ON THE walls of the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange in Addis Ababa, the capital, hang glossy black-and-white photographs of provincial market towns and rustic life. For the merchants and brokers striding across its high-tech trading floor they serve as a reminder that the ECX, sub-Saharan Africa's most modern commodity exchange outside Johannesburg, exists for a simple, practical purpose: to transform Ethiopian agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Wed The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 31 Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 30 stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images Jan 30 stateofemergency 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 29 Kitcho 51
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Jan 29 Kitcho 102
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC