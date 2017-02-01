Ethiopia's state-of-the-art commodity exchange
ON THE walls of the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange in Addis Ababa, the capital, hang glossy black-and-white photographs of provincial market towns and rustic life. For the merchants and brokers striding across its high-tech trading floor they serve as a reminder that the ECX, sub-Saharan Africa's most modern commodity exchange outside Johannesburg, exists for a simple, practical purpose: to transform Ethiopian agriculture.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|102
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
