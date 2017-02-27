Ethiopian wins African Cargo Airline ...

Ethiopian wins African Cargo Airline of the Year Award

Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest cargo operator in Africa, has been awarded the African Cargo Airline of the Year Award during the 2017 Air Cargo Africa Conference held in Johannesburg from 21st to 23rd February 2017. According to a press release Ethiopian sent to WIC, Air Cargo Africa 2017 has been organized by STAT Media Group in celebration of excellence in the industry while supporting Africa's steady growth.

Chicago, IL

