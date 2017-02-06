Ethiopian Airlines starts services to Conakry, Guinea
Ethiopian Airlines has marked the commencement of its new services to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, at a reception ceremony held at the Addis Ababa Bole Airport. A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, the Corporate Communications Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Fri
|DCfred
|1
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Feb 3
|Chess
|104
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Feb 3
|EnlightenedOne
|2,729
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC