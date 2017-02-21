Ethiopian Airlines chosen to host ICAO global training session

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that it will host the ICAO Global Aviation Training and TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium with the theme: 'Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity' in Addis Ababa from April 11th through 13th. The CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said yesterday: 'It is a profound honour for all of us at Ethiopian Airlines to host the ICAO Global Aviation Training and TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium which brings major industry players together, to exchange best practices and experiences in human resources development and aviation training, and more specifically on the TRAINAIR PLUS Program for the advancement of the Global aviation.

