Ethiopia: World-Famous Ethiopian Astrophysicist - Dr. Legesse Wetro
Legesse Wetro is a doctor of astrophysics. He is the Founder of Ethiopian Space Science Society and founding member of the Ethiopian Academy of Sciences, African Astronomical Society, African and Ethiopian Physical Societies.
