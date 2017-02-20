Ethiopia tire market to surpass USD180 million by 2022
Increasing construction activities, expanding vehicle fleet size and growing replacement tire market to fuel demand for tires in Ethiopia through 2022 Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", tire market in the country is forecast to cross USD180 million by 2022. Despite unfavorable government policies and political instability in Ethiopia, demand for tires grew at a moderate pace over the past few years.
