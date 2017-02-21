Ethiopia, South Sudan sign agreements on security, border control, roads
The signing of the agreements came here in Addis Ababa today following the bilateral talks held between Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and President Salva Kiir of South Sudan at the National Palace. The two countries signed memoranda of understanding on security cooperation, border control and road infrastructure.
