Ethiopia: Road Projects Expanding, Authority Awards Billions
Six new roads are in the works in the Southern Nation Nationalities & Peoples' regional state, Somali regional state, Oromia regional state and Benishangul Gumuz regional state. The projects were awarded to three foreign contractors and three local private construction companies by the Ethiopian Roads Authority .
