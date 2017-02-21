Ethiopia ready for greater cooperation with Trump government a " PM Hailemariam
The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has stated that his country was looking to work with the new United States government particularly in the area of trade and investment. He was speaking during a visit by a US delegation led by Republican Senator, Jim Inhofe, to Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the state-owned Ethiopia News Agency reports.
