Ethiopia: Premier Lays Baeker Integrated Agro-Industrial Park Cornerstone

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn laid a cornerstone for Baeker Integrated Agro-Industrial Park yesterday in Humera, town of western Tigray State. Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Hailemariam said the industrial park would play a role in creating economic integration with neighboring countries apart from its importance for the national economy.

Chicago, IL

