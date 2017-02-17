Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
What began as a regional protest movement in November 2015, is in danger of becoming a fully-fledged armed uprising in Ethiopia. Angered and exasperated by the government's intransigence and duplicity, small guerrilla groups made up of local armed people have formed in Amhara and elsewhere, and are conducting hit and run attacks on security forces.
