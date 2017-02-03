Ethiopia, Japan begin Phase III Policy Dialogue on Industrial Development
Ethiopia and Japan are holding the 18th round Policy Dialogue on Industrial Development in Addis Ababa since 01 February 2017. The dialogu, which will continue up to 10 February 2007, is the beginning of Phase III of the Policy Dialogue as Phase II was successfully completed in 2016.
