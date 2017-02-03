Ethiopia, Japan begin Phase III Polic...

Ethiopia, Japan begin Phase III Policy Dialogue on Industrial Development

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopia and Japan are holding the 18th round Policy Dialogue on Industrial Development in Addis Ababa since 01 February 2017. The dialogu, which will continue up to 10 February 2007, is the beginning of Phase III of the Policy Dialogue as Phase II was successfully completed in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House 2 hr DCfred 1
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) 7 hr Chess 104
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) 13 hr EnlightenedOne 2,729
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Feb 1 The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 31 Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 30 stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images Jan 30 stateofemergency 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC