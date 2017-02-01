Ethiopia invites Seychelles to invest in its tourism industry
The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Mr Haile Mariam Desalegn, has invited business interests in Seychelles to invest in Ethiopia, particularly in that country's tourism industry given Seychelles' wealth of know-how in that field. The Ethiopian premier expressed this wish during a bilateral meeting with Seychelles President, Mr Danny Faure, who was in Ethiopia to attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Africa Union, his first since acceding to the presidency in October last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|102
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC