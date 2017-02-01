Ethiopia invites Seychelles to invest...

Ethiopia invites Seychelles to invest in its tourism industry

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Mr Haile Mariam Desalegn, has invited business interests in Seychelles to invest in Ethiopia, particularly in that country's tourism industry given Seychelles' wealth of know-how in that field. The Ethiopian premier expressed this wish during a bilateral meeting with Seychelles President, Mr Danny Faure, who was in Ethiopia to attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Africa Union, his first since acceding to the presidency in October last year.

Ethiopia

