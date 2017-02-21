Ethiopia: Govt, Finland to Work On Increasing Access, Quality Education

This was disclosed during a day-long seminar in connection with the centennial anniversary of the Finish State Independence organized by the Finland Embassy here yesterday. Opening the seminar, Education Minister Dr. Shiferaw Teklemariam said the existing extensive education cooperation between the two countries has been implemented through bilateral programs and pooled funding mechanisms directed to the development of teacher training, special needs education and quality improvement in education.

