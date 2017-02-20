Ethiopia finalizes preparations to host 15th African Fine Coffee Conference and Exhibition
In an exclusive interview with WIC, the Ethiopian Chapter Representative with African Fine Coffees Association , Feven Genene, said that preparations are finalized to colorfully and hospitably host the conference and exhibition. The Conference and Exhibition is Africa's largest coffee trade that brings over regional and international coffee roasters, traders, producers, professionals and connoisseurs under one roof.
