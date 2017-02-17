Ethiopia: Ethio-China Dynamic Economic Relations
Ethiopia and China started economic relations about 100 B.C when the Han dynasty of China and the Axumite empire of Ethiopia had trade exchanges. The two countries had made official relationship when they opened embassies in their respective capitals beginning from 1972.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Amharas Cushitic? I read that there is real... (Jul '16)
|22 min
|Real_Amhara
|17
|All Ethiopians seek superpower protection
|30 min
|Walelign
|1
|Uganda vs Ethiopian in WAR (WHO WOULD WIN) (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Panda amanuel
|59
|Ethiopia vs Egypt (Who would win?) (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Panda amanuel
|3,607
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Somali Queen
|110
|Ethiopia vs USA, who would win ? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Amanuel
|12
|Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal
|Feb 15
|Manny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC