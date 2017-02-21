Ethiopia and South Sudan agree to con...

Ethiopia and South Sudan agree to construct oil route

Read more: Walta Information Centre

President Salva Kiir and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn have agreed to build a road linking the two countries enabling South Sudan to export its oil to the landlocked Ethiopia. Kiir and Desalegn on Friday signed eight cooperation agreements to enhance economic cooperation and border security between the two neighboring countries.

Chicago, IL

