Ethiopia: Adwa - Shining Testimony fo...

Ethiopia: Adwa - Shining Testimony for Unity's Landmark

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ethiopians have already finalized the preparations to mark the 121st anniversary of the Adwa victory, which is the pride of Africans and black people. The Victory of Adwa, the great victory that was won by the Ethiopian army over the colonial forces of Italy on March 2nd 1896, will be celebrated this year colourfully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC