Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Deserves Metropolitan University
Kotebe College of Teacher Education was set up within the Haile Selassie I University in 1959 under the simple name College. In July 1968, the University, the Ministry of Education and UNESCO reached an agreement to phase the junior secondary teacher training programme of the University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|2 hr
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|Walelign
|112
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|15 hr
|Walelign
|3
|All Ethiopians seek superpower protection
|15 hr
|Walelign
|3
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Sat
|Gelleta
|1
|Are Amharas Cushitic? I read that there is real... (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Real_Amhara
|17
|Uganda vs Ethiopian in WAR (WHO WOULD WIN) (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Panda amanuel
|59
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC