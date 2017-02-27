Enhancing export through capable industry parks
Reuters on February 16, 2017 reported that Europe's largest hotel group, AccorHotels, will open three hotels in Ethiopia by 2021, becoming the latest international chain to tap into the growing business and tourism sectors in the country. It said looking to counter subdued growth in Europe, AccorHotels and others have been expanding in emerging markets such as Ethiopia, where visitor numbers have been rising by more than 10 percent a year for the past decade, albeit from a very low base.
