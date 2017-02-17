East Africa: UN Hails Ethiopia's Refu...

East Africa: UN Hails Ethiopia's Refugee Handling

The UN Refugee Agency has lauded Ethiopia for its commitment in hosting refugees and providing asylum and other basic needs. UNHCR Ethiopia Spokesperson Kisut Gebrezgabher told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia is prominent for its open door policy towards refugees and asylum seekers for centuries, and UNHCR as well as the international community appreciate the country and its people's generosity.

Ethiopia

