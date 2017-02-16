Dire Dawa to conserve over 3,600 hectares of degraded land
The Dire Dawa Administrative Council Agriculture, Water, Mineral and Energy Bureau has announced that it has completed preparation to conserve 3,678 hectares of land this month. Bureau Head, Nuredin Abdella, told Walta Information Center over the phone that his bureau has completed all the preparation necessary including training key implementers to rehabilitate 3,678 this month.
