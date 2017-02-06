Diamond sells five DA40NGs to Ethiopi...

Diamond sells five DA40NGs to Ethiopian Airlines

Read more: Flight Global

Diamond Aircraft has sold five DA40NG piston-singles to Ethiopian Airlines, in support of the flag-carrier's "Vision 2025" strategic plan to become the leading aviation group in Africa. The four-seat aircraft bring Ethiopian's fleet of DA-series models to 18 - made up of 16 DA40s and two twin-engined DA42s.

Ethiopia

