Cocaine worth Rs10 cr recovered from Nigerian's tummy

A Nigerian national swallowed as many as 90 capsules of cocaine, in exchange of just Rs 66,000, to deliver them to his accomplice in New Delhi. Okonkwoh Mondaytony landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday from Ethiopia, where the Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths nabbed him.

