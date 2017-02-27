Center releases five irrigable wheat varieties
The Werer agricultural research center, found in Afar regional state, has released about five improved wheat varieties that are suitable for low land areas irrigable agriculture development. Director of the Public relations with the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research , Fisseha Zegeye told WIC that the Werer agriculture research center released about five improved varieties of wheat that can be productive in low land areas via irrigation agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC