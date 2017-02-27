Center releases five irrigable wheat varieties

The Werer agricultural research center, found in Afar regional state, has released about five improved wheat varieties that are suitable for low land areas irrigable agriculture development. Director of the Public relations with the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research , Fisseha Zegeye told WIC that the Werer agriculture research center released about five improved varieties of wheat that can be productive in low land areas via irrigation agriculture.

