Canada raises alert on fraudulent Chinese visas

Canadian border agents and airlines are being warned to be on the lookout for tampered Canadian visas from Chinese nationals coming from Shanghai and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, but Ottawa is being tight-lipped about the extent of the problem and threat to this country's security. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed to The Globe and Mail that there has been a significant spike in Chinese nationals who have been caught carrying altered Canadian visa documents to gain illegal entry into Canada.

