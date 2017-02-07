Canada raises alert on fraudulent Chi...

Canada raises alert on fraudulent Chinese visas

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Canadian border agents and airlines are being warned to be on the lookout for tampered Canadian visas from Chinese nationals coming from Shanghai and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, but Ottawa is being tight-lipped about the extent of the problem and threat to this country's security. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed to The Globe and Mail that there has been a significant spike in Chinese nationals who have been caught carrying altered Canadian visa documents to gain illegal entry into Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
historical fact " the migration of oromo in Eth... (Apr '14) 6 hr Mee 93
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) 10 hr Gelleta 219
Ethiopia needs population control: 2 Child Policy (Mar '16) 11 hr Gelleta 18
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 3 DCfred 1
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Feb 3 Chess 104
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 3 EnlightenedOne 2,729
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Feb 1 The bitter cup 63
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC