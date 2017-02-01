Belmont to host talk on Armenian immi...

Belmont to host talk on Armenian immigration to Ethiopia

Boris Adjemian, director of the AGBU Nubarian Library in Paris, will give a talk titled "The King and the Forty Orphans: he Invention of an Armenian Homeland in Ethiopia," at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont. In 1924, the Crown Prince and Regent of Ethiopia, Ras TÃ¤fÃ¤ri MÃ¤konnen , recruited 40 young Armenian orphans to form the first Ethiopian royal brass band.

Ethiopia

