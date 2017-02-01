Belmont to host talk on Armenian immigration to Ethiopia
Boris Adjemian, director of the AGBU Nubarian Library in Paris, will give a talk titled "The King and the Forty Orphans: he Invention of an Armenian Homeland in Ethiopia," at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont. In 1924, the Crown Prince and Regent of Ethiopia, Ras TÃ¤fÃ¤ri MÃ¤konnen , recruited 40 young Armenian orphans to form the first Ethiopian royal brass band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Chess
|104
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|EnlightenedOne
|2,729
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|51
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC