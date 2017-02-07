Barred travelers arrive at Dulles: a ...

Barred travelers arrive at Dulles: a America is for everybodya

Yesterday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Tareq and Ammar Aquel Mohammed Aziz, ages 21 and 19, natives of Yemen with green cards, were denied re-entry to the U.S. in the wake of President Trump's temporary travel ban. Nine days later, they and seven others arrived back at Dulles International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Ethiopia

