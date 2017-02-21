Authority supervises 57 organizations for tobacco control
Food, Medicine and Health care administration and control authority said that it has undertaking supervision activities for tobacco control on 57 federal organizations during this budget year. Supervision, information, preparation and coordination team leader of the authority, Asenakech Alemu told WIC that the authority has inspected about 57 federal organizations in order to implement the directive of tobacco smoking ban on public places that was issued on March, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC