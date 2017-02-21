Authority supervises 57 organizations for tobacco control

Food, Medicine and Health care administration and control authority said that it has undertaking supervision activities for tobacco control on 57 federal organizations during this budget year. Supervision, information, preparation and coordination team leader of the authority, Asenakech Alemu told WIC that the authority has inspected about 57 federal organizations in order to implement the directive of tobacco smoking ban on public places that was issued on March, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.