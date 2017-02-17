Agency targets to benefit 123,000 peo...

Agency targets to benefit 123,000 people via safety net

Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Addis Ababa City Administration Social Protection Fund and Developmental Safety Net Agency has planned to benefit about 123,000 people through developmental safety net program during this fiscal year. General Director of the Agency, Teshale Yona, told WIC that the agency is undertaking activities to realize government poverty reduction strategies through implementing developmental safety net program in 35 selected woredas of the city.

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,798

