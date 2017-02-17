After his protest at Rio Games, Ethio...

After his protest at Rio Games, Ethiopian couldna t go home; hea s temporarily reunited with family

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Miami Herald

Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, crouches to hug his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) 5 hr blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) 13 hr Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House 13 hr Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Mon Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Mon National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Sun Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Sun GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC